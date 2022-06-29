The Tastes of Ceviche

Ceviche is dedicated to becoming a place where people gather and share — sharing plates, stories, and sangria. Inspired by Barcelona and its laid-back and delicious approach to life, we recreate the magic of the Iberian coast here in the Bay area.
Recipe Crudo Base
2 tbl. fresh lemon juice
1/4 cup orange juice
2 tbl. olive oil
1/2 tsp agave nectar
1 tsp fresh chopped garlic
1/4 tsp ginger (peeled and chopped)
1/2 lemon (zest)
1/2 lime (zest)
1/8 tsp kosher salt
Instructions
Prepare crudo base by whisking together juices, oil, garlic, and ginger. Once well incorporated, add citrus zest and salt and mix again.Set in refrigeratorBuildUsing your favorite white fish (needs to be fresh as possible), take the filet and slice 1/8" across the filet.Next, cut an avocado in half and pull out the pit. Scoop the meat out from the skin and slice 1/8".Place the avocado slices on a plate. Next, place the fish slices on top of the avocado, covering the plate.Using a ladle, pour about 1 oz. of the crudo base over the fish and avocado slices.Next, dice up cucumber (or if you like a little spice, you can use red pepper or chili pepper). Sprinkle red pepper over fish.