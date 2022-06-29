The Tastes of Ceviche

Ceviche is dedicated to becoming a place where people gather and share — sharing plates, stories, and sangria. Inspired by Barcelona and its laid-back and delicious approach to life, we recreate the magic of the Iberian coast here in the Bay area.

Recipe Crudo Base

2 tbl. fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup orange juice

2 tbl. olive oil

1/2 tsp agave nectar

1 tsp fresh chopped garlic

1/4 tsp ginger (peeled and chopped)

1/2 lemon (zest)

1/2 lime (zest)

1/8 tsp kosher salt