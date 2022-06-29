Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

The Tastes of Ceviche

We make a delicious dish in the kitchen.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 14:24:56-04

Ceviche is dedicated to becoming a place where people gather and share — sharing plates, stories, and sangria. Inspired by Barcelona and its laid-back and delicious approach to life, we recreate the magic of the Iberian coast here in the Bay area.
Ceviche.com

Ceviche Tapas Bar & Restaurant 332 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg,

Recipe Crudo Base
2 tbl. fresh lemon juice
1/4 cup orange juice
2 tbl. olive oil
1/2 tsp agave nectar
1 tsp fresh chopped garlic
1/4 tsp ginger (peeled and chopped)
1/2 lemon (zest)
1/2 lime (zest)
1/8 tsp kosher salt

Instructions
Prepare crudo base by whisking together juices, oil, garlic, and ginger. Once well incorporated, add citrus zest and salt and mix again.Set in refrigeratorBuildUsing your favorite white fish (needs to be fresh as possible), take the filet and slice 1/8" across the filet.Next, cut an avocado in half and pull out the pit. Scoop the meat out from the skin and slice 1/8".Place the avocado slices on a plate. Next, place the fish slices on top of the avocado, covering the plate.Using a ladle, pour about 1 oz. of the crudo base over the fish and avocado slices.Next, dice up cucumber (or if you like a little spice, you can use red pepper or chili pepper). Sprinkle red pepper over fish.

