The Tampa Bay Ice Box will make its official debut at this Saturday’s Tampa Bay Lightning game, shuttling people back and forth between Grand Central in Channelside and Amalie Arena. The trip is free, but donations will be accepted for local Tampa Bay charities.

Saturday, January 8, 2021. The game begins at 7 p.m. The Tampa Bay Ice Box will begin running at 5:30 p.m. and will do continuous loops until the puck drops. It will start up again immediately after the game ends.

Pick-up locations will be at Grand Central in Channelside (E. Madison Street next to Pour House) and in front of Amalie Arena.

The Tampa Bay Ice Box is the brainchild of local Tampa businessman Mark Farrell, who combined his love for the Tampa Bay Lightning and the local Tampa community by building the first and only street-modified Zamboni in the country. The vehicle is the body of a Zamboni ice resurfacer on the chassis of a van to allow greater flexibility in transporting the vehicle.

Mark created this vehicle to not only provide a fun way to travel to and from downtown Tampa events, but to also raise money for local charities. All rides are free, but donations will be accepted. All donations will be given to the following local Tampa Bay charities: On Bikes, Redefining Refuge, and Lighthouse Ministries.

The Tampa Bay Ice Box can hold an average of 12 people in its “Penalty Box” located on the top of the vehicle. It will be providing rides at all Tampa Bay Lightning home games as well as other major events at Amalie Arena. In the future, the vehicle may be offered for rent at special events. To learn more, visit www.TampaBayIceBox.com.

