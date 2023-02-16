Watch Now
The Tampa Bay Black Art and Film Festival

We talk about a great festival this weekend in Tampa.
Posted at 12:51 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 12:51:17-05

The Black Art and Film Festival, now in its 5th year, is excited to bring 4 days of festivities surrounding the Independent Film, Visual Arts and Culture Community. The city of St. Petersburg is the oasis and home of this unique festival encapsulated by beautiful year-round warm weather, pristine waterfronts that canvas its downtown scenery, real beaches that look just like the postcards, Restaurants, and shops that make it the perfect to place to host this festival experience.

The Tampa Bay Black Art and Film Festival February 23 - 26th at the Factory St. Pete
For more information and tickets visit blackartandfilmfestival.com

