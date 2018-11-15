The Sweeter Side of DR. BBQ!

Ray Lampe, known to the world as “Dr. BBQ,” is stoking the fire on a new endeavor: as a restaurateur.

With partners Suzanne and Roger Perry, owners of the Datz, Dough, and Roux restaurants in Tampa, Lampe brings a new class of dynamic, food-forward smoke-basted meats to Dr. BBQ in St. Petersburg's thriving Edge District.

Offering “new American barbeque" to the Tampa Bay area, the full-service restaurant sizzles with global flavors. Dr. BBQ created these exclusive new recipes by drawing on inspiration from his travels and the local tastes of St. Pete.

And he’s mustered a fantastic team to make the magic. Chef Anthony Masters and Pitmaster Lee Jasper bring their skill sets to the kitchen, forming a formidable trio of BBQ experts capable of creating the perfect proteins, sides, and sweets.

The bar features a remarkable selection of bourbons curated by an award-winning mixologist, along with a creative cocktail program, artisanal spirits, house-made cola, and local beers.

The rustic industrial ambiance of the interior complements the cuisine and gives diners a number of seating options: from community tables to private booths to a couple of saddles, guests are welcome to relax and enjoy.

Dr. BBQ is located at 1101 1st Ave. S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705.