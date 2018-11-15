The Sweeter Side of DR. BBQ!

1:26 PM, Nov 15, 2018

We sample some tasty treats from Dr. BBQ's.

Ray Lampe, known to the world as “Dr. BBQ,” is stoking the fire on a new endeavor: as a restaurateur. 

With partners Suzanne and Roger Perry, owners of the Datz, Dough, and Roux restaurants in Tampa, Lampe brings a new class of dynamic, food-forward smoke-basted meats to Dr. BBQ in St. Petersburg's thriving Edge District. 

Offering “new American barbeque" to the Tampa Bay area, the full-service restaurant sizzles with global flavors. Dr. BBQ created these exclusive new recipes by drawing on inspiration from his travels and the local tastes of St. Pete.

And he’s mustered a fantastic team to make the magic. Chef Anthony Masters and Pitmaster Lee Jasper bring their skill sets to the kitchen, forming a formidable trio of BBQ experts capable of creating the perfect proteins, sides, and sweets.

The bar features a remarkable selection of bourbons curated by an award-winning mixologist, along with a creative cocktail program, artisanal spirits, house-made cola, and local beers. 

The rustic industrial ambiance of the interior complements the cuisine and gives diners a number of seating options: from community tables to private booths to a couple of saddles, guests are welcome to relax and enjoy.

Dr. BBQ is located at 1101 1st Ave. S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top