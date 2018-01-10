The Sunshine City Film Festival

12:20 PM, Jan 10, 2018

We talk about a great event for any aspiring movie director.

This film festival came about because there is a need to give the local filmmaker a platform to show their films, expand the local film industry, and grow the local film market in Tampa Bay area. The Festival starts on Wed Jan 10 - 15th with the kickoff party on Friday, Jan 13 at the USF St Pete Grand Ballroom. The Premiere Red Carpet Screenings will be on Mon Jan 15th from 3 -9pm at the Sundial AMC  Downtown St Pete. You can visit the website for tickets and complete event schedule at sunshinecityfilmfestival.com.

