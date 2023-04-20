Watch Now
The Suncoast Boat Show is back!

We talk about the Suncoast Boat Show happening this weekend.
Posted at 12:40 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 12:40:22-04

The Suncoast Boat Show Presented by Boat Owners Warehouse is hosted by Informa Markets, the leading exhibitions organizer that owns and operates the world’s leading international boat and yacht events. The show will feature nearly 200 exhibits and fun activities for children, too. On Saturday and Sunday, local television host Captain Don Dingman presents a youth fishing clinic entitled Hook the Future and gives each child a free rod and reel. The program not only teaches kids how to fish, but parents also learn how important it is to spend quality time with their children.

