The Straz Jazz Project at the Straz Center in downtown Tampa on the Riverwalk features free jazz workshops and concerts April 30, May 20 and 21. Visit www.StrazCenter.org for details.
Posted at 9:42 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 09:42:23-04
