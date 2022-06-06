The Straz Center Hosts Veteran Community Open Mic Night

Veterans and their families have lots to do next weekend at the Straz! VetChat Live on June 11 will offer workshops and fun live entertainment, including music from Fred Johnson. And veterans and their friends can take the stage themselves on June 12 at the Veteran Community Open Mic Night, 6:30 to 9! Preregister at www.art2action.org. All events are free and held outside or in the Patel Conservatory. More info at StrazCenter.org.
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 12:56:10-04
