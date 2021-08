We introduce you to the story of Betty Pembroke Heldreich, the first professional female surfer. A new book Wave Woman: The Life And Struggles Of a Surfing Pioneer, written by her daughter Vicky Durand is about to be released detailing the story of Betty's adventurous life.

Betty was on the FIRST ever international surf team. She won Silver in 1956 for Surfing and Gold for Paddling. She was surfing before there were any professional surfers, pioneering the big wave surfer.