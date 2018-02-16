The Stewards Foundation is a non-profit 501(c) 3 whose mission is to use the sport of crew (rowing) as a vehicle to raise self-esteem and teach teamwork and responsibility to Tampa Bay area youth. The sport of crew is the very definition of teamwork: it is not the best athletes that win a race, but the athletes that row best together. Unfortunately, not many schools in our area have their own crew. The Stewards Foundation fills that void, and makes it possible for kids from all Tampa Bay area schools to come together and row year round. One of the biggest events of the year for The Stewards Foundation is the Tampa Mayor’s Cup regatta that will occur here in Tampa on March 17, 2018. The Mayor’s Cup is one of the pre-eminent early-season rowing events featuring many of the top crews and athletes from around the country. For more information, please visit www.rowtampa.com