'The Son' in Theaters Now

The new drama movie "The Son" is in theaters now. It's a powerful story that puts mental health front and center as the main theme.
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jan 19, 2023
We're talking to actress Laura Dern and director and writer Florian Zeller to learn more about the movie and their experiences while filming.

In "The Son," Peter (Hugh Jackman) has his busy life with his new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) and their baby thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.

To find showtimes near you, head to SonyClassics.com.

