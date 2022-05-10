The Scorpions are Going On Tour!

Scorpions, one of the most iconic and influential hard rock bands of all time, will return to North America on the Rock Believer world tour. Coming off of their sold-out Sin City Nights Las Vegas residency, Scorpions will kick off a two month-long run of dates on August 14th in Toronto with additional concerts in Los Angeles, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, amongst others. With over 100 million records sold around the world, the band will play fan favorites from their incredible catalogue including "Wind Of Change," "Still Loving You," "Rock You Like A Hurricane," "Send Me An Angel" and many more. They will be joined by special guests Whitesnake for their Farewell tour and Swedish band Thundermother. Tickets are now on sale.

Celebrated across the globe, Scorpions has sold more than 110 million albums worldwide and has received multiple honors including World Music Award winners, a postage stamp in Brazil, a Star on Hollywood Rock Walk, and Echo honors. Most recently, they were honored with the Lower Saxon State Award.

Founded in Hannover, West Germany in 1965, the iconic rock act were part of the first wave of metal in the 1970's with their debut album, Lonesome Crow, released in 1972. The band rose to arena status with seminal releases Lovedrive, Virgin Killer and Animal Magnetism. In the '80s, Scorpions amassed a string of Billboard chart toppers from Love at First Sting and Blackout. The band was also ranked #46 on VH1's Greatest Artists of Hard Rock and their hit "Rock You Like a Hurricane" also landed as #18 on VH1's list of the 100 Greatest Hard Rock Songs.

Earlier this year in February 2022, Scorpions released their nineteenth studio album Rock Believer via Vertigo Records featuring the songs “Rock Believer”, Peacemaker” and “Shining of your Soul”.

