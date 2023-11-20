Watch Now
The Science Behind Body Skin Care: Secrets to Great Winter Skin

Body Care 101: how to break the dry skin cycle and achieve healthier-looking skin this winter.
Posted at 7:43 AM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 07:43:46-05

As temperatures continue to drop outside and heat starts pumping inside, you’ve probably noticed a change in your skin. Body care can be even more challenging when the seasons transition, so when you understand what is happening with your skin it’s easier to pick the right body care routine to combat dry skin.

No matter your skin type, it’s beneficial to adjust your body care regimen with the seasons. Stressors like changes in humidity, holiday travel and winter weather can strip the skin of moisture. It’s important to find products that penetrate the skin’s surface to nourish and restore a dry, thirsty skin barrier.

Kate the Chemist joins us to break down the science behind the dry skin cycle and share which supercharged ingredients will help keep your body’s skin moisturized this winter. What better way to keep our skin barrier strong and healthy-looking than to keep it hydrated!

For more information, visit Olay.com.

