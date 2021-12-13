The Salvation Army's Red Kettles Helping Neighbors in Need

The need across the Tampa Bay community is greater than ever this holiday season. Making a donation to one of The Salvation Army's Red Kettles will help a neighbor in need right here in this community. It's easy to find a Red Kettle -- we are at Publix, Walmart, Winn Dixie stores, and even at some of the malls.

If you'd rather give online, you can visit the WFTS Virtual Kettle at ABCActionNews.com/Kettle to make a donation. It's quick and easy!

The Salvation Army is also in need of volunteers to help us Ring the bell at the Kettles. This is a great help to us and it's a fun Christmas activity to get you in the holiday spirit.

To sign up to volunteer, go to RegisterToRing.com.

Learn more by visiting their website: salvationarmyflorida.org

WFTS Virtual Red Kettle: ABCActionNews.com/Kettle

To Volunteer: RegistertoRing.com

