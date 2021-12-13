Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Salvation Army's Red Kettles Helping Neighbors in Need

items.[0].videoTitle
Salvation Army Red Kettle
Posted at 11:16 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 11:16:46-05

The need across the Tampa Bay community is greater than ever this holiday season. Making a donation to one of The Salvation Army's Red Kettles will help a neighbor in need right here in this community. It's easy to find a Red Kettle -- we are at Publix, Walmart, Winn Dixie stores, and even at some of the malls.

If you'd rather give online, you can visit the WFTS Virtual Kettle at ABCActionNews.com/Kettle to make a donation. It's quick and easy!

The Salvation Army is also in need of volunteers to help us Ring the bell at the Kettles. This is a great help to us and it's a fun Christmas activity to get you in the holiday spirit.

To sign up to volunteer, go to RegisterToRing.com.

Learn more by visiting their website: salvationarmyflorida.org
WFTS Virtual Red Kettle: ABCActionNews.com/Kettle
To Volunteer: RegistertoRing.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com