From the executive producers of flagship series "The Rookie" comes "The Rookie: Feds" starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the current fourth season of "The Rookie," where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.

The series also stars Frankie R. Faison (“White Chicks”) as Christopher “Cutty” Clark, James Lesure (“Las Vegas”) as Carter Hope, Britt Robertson (“Big Sky”) as Laura Stensen, Felix Solis (“The International”) as Matthew Garza and Kevin Zegers (“Transamerica”) as Brendon Acres.

Niecy Nash-Betts is a multitalented Emmy®-winning producer and twice-nominated actress. Her multifaceted career includes roles in HBO’s “Getting On,” which earned her two Emmy nominations; Netflix’s limited Ava DuVernay series based on the exonerated Central Park Five, “When They See Us,” which earned her a third Emmy nomination and an NAACP Image Award; FOX’s “Scream Queens”; Showtime’s “Masters of Sex”; and TV Land’s “The Soul Man.” Nash currently headlines TNT’s drama “Claws.” She has also expanded her repertoire to include directing.