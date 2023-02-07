The Roaming Petal Gives Tips on Choosing the Best Roses for Your Loved One

Valentine's Day will be here before we know it and nothing says love quite like roses. The Roaming Petal joins us to give us some tips on how to pick the best roses for your loved one!

The Roaming Petal hosts flower-arranging workshops where you not only get to play with flowers but you can learn step-by-step how to build an arrangement.

Two events are coming up:



Feb. 12 at 10am: Galentine's Centerpiece Workshop at Book & Bottle

Feb. 12 at 12pm: Valentine's Bouquet Building at Dwell Home Market

You can also book a private flower-arranging workshop for your next party or girl's night!

For more information on flower tips and tricks, check out TheRoamingPetal.com or follow her on Instagram @TheRoamingPetal.