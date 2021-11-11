The Rise of ‘Revenge Travel’

Watch
As borders begin to open and with holiday deals season right around the corner, people are embracing a new trend to travel planning- "Revenge Travel." With pent-up demand for travel at an all-time high and cruising making its comeback across the globe, we're joined by travel expert and editor-in-chief of cruise critic, Colleen McDaniel, to discuss what you need to know before planning your next cruise getaway.

This segment is brought to you by Norwegian Cruise Line

