The RELEAF Project

ZYRTEC® and American Forests, the national nonprofit dedicated to conservation, along with actress and climate advocate Brooklyn Decker have teamed up to launch the ZYRTEC® ReLEAF Project, a tree-planting initiative to help foster a better, healthier planet for all.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 14:07:18-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com