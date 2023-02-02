Watch Now
'The Red Suitcase' Nominated for Best Live-Action Short Film at the Oscars

"The Red Suitcase" tells the harrowing story of the ongoing human rights violations against girls, women, filmmakers, and activists in Iran.
Posted at 10:13 AM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 10:13:16-05

"The Red Suitcase" tells the harrowing story of the plight of Iranian girls who are victims of forced marriage and human trafficking, and the ongoing human rights violations against girls, women, filmmakers, and activists in Iran.

It's been nominated for Best Live-Action Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards. We talked with director Cyrus Neshvad about why he wanted to tell this powerful story.

It follows a 16-year-old Iranian girl who must decide whether to accept being forced into marrying a middle-aged man she has never met in a foreign country - or try to escape and seek freedom.

The 95th Oscars is Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. right here on WFTS.

