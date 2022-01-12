Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

The Race to “The Chase” is On!

ABC's The Chase
Posted at 9:33 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 09:33:05-05

ABC's popular quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes, is back with new episodes on Wednesdays at 10/9c.

“I Dabble In Drag” – Mark “The Beast” Labbett returns as this week’s Chaser as three new hopefuls face-off against him in a race against the clock on “The Chase” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m.) on ABC and next day on HULU.

The show features “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time’s James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter as well as Mark “The Beast” Labbett of ITV’s “The Chase” taking turns as the Chaser. Sara Haines (ABC’s “The View”) hosts.

