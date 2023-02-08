Watch Now
The Puppy Bowl returns for its 19th season this weekend! This is the longest-running call-to-adoption TV event.
Team Ruff and Team Fluff will go paw-to-paw once again this Sunday to try and win the "Lombarky" trophy. We're talking with America's favorite 'rufferee' Dan Schachner, who's returning for his 12th year.

In addition to the ear pulls, tail tugs, sloppy kisses, and puppy penalties, this feel-good sports competition will highlight the incredible work of rescue and shelter workers who dedicate their lives to helping animals find their forever homes.

Puppy Bowl XIX will feature 122 puppies, 67 shelters, and rescues across 34 states. Two of the puppies competing will be from Compassion Kind in St. Pete!

The Puppy Bowl will also feature - for the first time ever - a Native American animal organization and a puppy player from Dominica, West Indies.

Puppy Bowl XIX will start with a pre-game show on Animal Planet and discovery+ at 1pm ET, then the game kicks off a 2pm.

