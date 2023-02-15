Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Publix Gasparialla Distance Classic Official Mascot - Pepperjack

We talk about the big race this weekend.
Posted at 3:14 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 15:14:29-05

Ahoy Matey! I am 'Pepperjack,' the newest member of the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic (PGDC) Family. It makes me happy to make people laugh with my jokes and pranks. Sometimes, I’m a straight-faced joker. Other times, I can’t contain myself and love playing silly tricks on people - anything to make them laugh! Already, thousands of PGDC runners and walkers have raved about my beautiful, brightly colored feathers, and how they love me!

Run with me at the 2023 Publix Too Good For Drugs Jr. Gasparilla Distance Classic - Saturday, February 18- Jefferson High School Stadium; Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race Weekend, Friday - Sunday, February 24-26, 2023 & ABC Action News Heath & Fitness Expo.

For more information visit rungasparilla.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com