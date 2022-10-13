"The Proof is Out There" Season 2 premieres on History Channel

A new season of The Proof Is Out There kicks off as host Tony Harris separates the real from the fake in some of the top videos of the unexplained captured in recent history. Spanning 70 years, videos range from the latest UFO videos confirmed as genuine by the Pentagon, evidence that a massive unidentified sea creature may be hunting sharks, and images of mysterious lights in Norway that have gone unexplained for decades. Harris alongside a team of top experts, from national security specialists to physicists, evaluate each video or film to extract fact from fiction.

Tony Harris takes nothing for granted in a quest for answers, tracking down eyewitnesses, putting each photo and film through a series of tests and professional evaluations, calling out the hoaxes, and highlighting the most credible evidence in an attempt to better understand our world.

Tony Harris has hosted and served as executive producer for several shows and series, including The Murder of George Floyd, Scene of the Crime with Tony Harris and ID's limited series “Hate In America”.

For six years, Harris anchored CNN Newsroom w/Tony Harris where he earned George Foster Peabody Awards for coverage of the British petroleum oil spill and Hurricane Katrina. He also earned an Alfred I. duPont Award for coverage of the Southeast Asia tsunami.

The Proof is Out There

Season Two

Airs Fridays

10pm ET/PT

On The HISTORY® Channel

