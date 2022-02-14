The Prom at The Straz

Everyone’s invited to the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine calls “smart and big-hearted” and The New York Times declares it “makes you believe in musical comedy again!” Winner of the 2019 Drama Desk Award, The Prom is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and a love that unites them all. Variety raves, “It’s so full of happiness that you think your heart is about to burst.” And The Hollywood Reporter cheers, “It’s comic gold!” You belong at The Prom!

The Prom plays the Straz Center Feb. 15-20. Tickets start at $41.50 and may be purchased by calling 813.229.STAR (7827) or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or online at www.strazcenter.org. Handling fees will apply