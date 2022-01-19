The Prescription of Trust: Future Role of Pharmacists

COVID-19 and its variants have shone a spotlight on an essential group within our healthcare system that sometimes may be overlooked but play a vital role in patient care: our nation’s pharmacists.

Our experience with pharmacists is likely centered around filling our prescriptions or providing clinical advice about a medication or over-the-counter treatment. But the healthcare landscape is shifting, and today, many of America’s 330,000+ pharmacists are trained and licensed to do much more. As complex new therapies and digital healthcare technology solutions are developed, the role of the pharmacist continues to evolve beyond pills in a bottle. From being available to do wellness screenings and prescribing of medications to helping with disease management and digital health solutions, pharmacists are trusted health professionals who can help patients and their caregivers stay on track of medication regimens and their overall health and wellbeing.

