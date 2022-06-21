The show is a unique blend of cabaret, musical theater & opera written to be performed in a nightclub or supper club. It Premiered at Michael Feinstein's supper club "54 Below" in April to rave reviews & since been performed at the Helmerich Theater in Key West and at Whyte Hall at Fire Island Pines

It is told from the point of view of an older man looking back and reflecting on his adventures & misadventures with a number of very notable people in theater and music he met in while working as a pianist & singer at a famous bar in Greenwich Village called Marie's Crisis. These included Larry Kert, the man who created the role on Broadway of Tony in "West Side Story", the American composer Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein, the famous scag drag artist Charles Ludlam and others. Talking Point #4: The composer, Martin Hennessy, has uniquely blended many styles of music in creating the score for the show. Stephen Sondheim was a huge influence in the young librettist's life and many of his scores were inspiration for Hennessy who blends engagement arrangements of theater music and art song.

Performances of "The Pleasing Recollection" A Cabaret Opera. It is part of St. Pete Pride. Shows on Fri. 6/24 at 8PM and Sun. 6/26 at 2PM. SideDoor at the Palladium Theater in St. Petersburg.

For tickets visit MyPalladium.org