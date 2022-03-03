The Pinch Pixie Helping Kids with Fear of Shots

With the COVID-19 vaccine approval for younger children on the horizon, many kids are feeling anxious about getting a shot.

Mom and Author of The Pinch Pixie, Heather Dagostino's five-year-old daughter was having a lot of anxiety about getting her first coronavirus shot. We brainstormed how we could alleviate her fears, and that’s how the Pinch Pixie was born. The Pinch Pixie is a fairy that brings a message of courage and a reward for getting vaccines.

We didn’t have high hopes that it would help calm her nerves but it worked. In fact, it worked so well that we thought we might be able to help other families struggling with the same issue. We set to work translating the Pinch Pixie’s original letter into a children’s book, giving the fairy more of a backstory and explaining the science behind vaccines.

You can buy The Pinch Pixie on Amazon.

Follow on Instagram.