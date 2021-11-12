The Patel Conservatory: The Little Match Girl

The Little Match Girl will be performed Dec. 2-5. The Hans Christian Andersen holiday classic is given an up-tempo, contemporary spin in this show performed by Patel Conservatory students. The Little Match Girl tells the story of 12-year-old Dodge, an orphaned street kid cleverly living on her own. On New Year’s Eve, she meets 14-year-old James, whose sour outlook on life Dodge finds challenging. Dodge decides to show James the good stuff of his life by revealing to him the power of the magic matchsticks given to her by her grandmother. Neither her life, nor his, will ever be the same. Highly suspenseful, with flashes of great action, humor and warmth, this magical story will captivate and delight audiences.

Unique to this play: A special mural is being created on-set. We will be collecting items for Metropolitan Ministries through a partnership with Emma's Seeds of Kindness, an Educational Group run by Emma Bolton, a Patel Conservatory student The Heart Gallery of Tampa Bay will be putting a pop-up gallery for patrons to see (due to the theme of The Little Match Girl) Carolers will sing carols outside as guests enter.

Call: 813.229.STAR (7827)

Visit the website for tickets: www.strazcenter.org Handling fees will apply.