Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Patel Conservatory: The Little Match Girl

items.[0].videoTitle
The Little Match Girl at The Straz
Posted at 10:02 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 10:02:07-05

The Little Match Girl will be performed Dec. 2-5. The Hans Christian Andersen holiday classic is given an up-tempo, contemporary spin in this show performed by Patel Conservatory students. The Little Match Girl tells the story of 12-year-old Dodge, an orphaned street kid cleverly living on her own. On New Year’s Eve, she meets 14-year-old James, whose sour outlook on life Dodge finds challenging. Dodge decides to show James the good stuff of his life by revealing to him the power of the magic matchsticks given to her by her grandmother. Neither her life, nor his, will ever be the same. Highly suspenseful, with flashes of great action, humor and warmth, this magical story will captivate and delight audiences.

Unique to this play: A special mural is being created on-set. We will be collecting items for Metropolitan Ministries through a partnership with Emma's Seeds of Kindness, an Educational Group run by Emma Bolton, a Patel Conservatory student The Heart Gallery of Tampa Bay will be putting a pop-up gallery for patrons to see (due to the theme of The Little Match Girl) Carolers will sing carols outside as guests enter.

Call: 813.229.STAR (7827)
Visit the website for tickets: www.strazcenter.org Handling fees will apply.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com