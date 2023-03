We're joined by attorney Paul Reed, Partner at Reed and Reed, to talk about his new book, "The Other Side of the Law." And if you think this is some boring book about law issues and being an attorney, you're in for a surprise!

Read some crazy, real-life stories and more in this funny, heartwarming memoir. Paul says while you're reading, ask yourself how someone like this became one of the most successful lawyers in Tampa.

You can find the book right now on Amazon or GoodReads.