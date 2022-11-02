Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

'The Ocean Duck' Brings Life to a Family's Ancient Tale

Posted at 10:35 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 10:35:45-04

The Oscar-qualifying animated short, "The Ocean Duck," is a timeless story, bringing to life a family's ancient tale. We're learning more from the short's writer, director, and producer, Huda Razzak.

"The Ocean Duck" is about a woman who visits her ailing grandmother in a hospital during a flood, bringing back fond memories of the past – spilling over into fantastical visions in the present – as an ancient tale comes to life.

It's based on a poem by Rumi’s Masnavi, describing a duck that is raised by chickens, despite its true home being the ocean – a symbol of the eternal.

The touching, yet uplifting, film has qualified to be considered for the 95th Academy Awards after winning Best Animated Short at New York International Children’s Film Festival. It's currently screening at several film festivals.

For more information, head to TheOceanDuckFilm.com.

