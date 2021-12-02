Watch
The Nutcracker at the Palladium

Posted at 9:21 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 09:21:05-05

Tickets to the Nutcracker performance can be purchased online through The Palladium website or at The Palladium box office. The Palladium box office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, as well as three (3) hours prior to the show.

There are four performances: Friday, December 3rd at 7:30 PM, Saturday, December 4th at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 4th at 7:30 PM, Sunday, December 5th at 3:00 PM. However, we want to encourage people to attend the Friday and Saturday shows since the shows are general seating and the Sunday show already has several tickets sold.

General Seating Tickets $25 • The Palladium Hough Hall 253 Fifth Avenue North St. Petersburg, FL 33701 (727) 822-3590

