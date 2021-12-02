The Nutcracker at the Palladium

Tickets to the Nutcracker performance can be purchased online through The Palladium website or at The Palladium box office. The Palladium box office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, as well as three (3) hours prior to the show.

There are four performances: Friday, December 3rd at 7:30 PM, Saturday, December 4th at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 4th at 7:30 PM, Sunday, December 5th at 3:00 PM. However, we want to encourage people to attend the Friday and Saturday shows since the shows are general seating and the Sunday show already has several tickets sold.

General Seating Tickets $25 • The Palladium Hough Hall 253 Fifth Avenue North St. Petersburg, FL 33701 (727) 822-3590