Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Newest and Coolest Beauty Tools

We talk to Mickey about some great beauty products.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 12:16:50-04

Whether its science-driven (Time Magazine Award Winning) ingredients or an applicator that’s a guide for a perfect cat-eye, we’ve got some of the newest and coolest beauty tools to help you get a fresh start to Spring!

Featured Products

Opulus Beauty Labs Glow Ritual System
PRICE: $295
opulusbeautylabs.com

Charlotte Tilbury Cryo-Recovery Face Mask
PRICE: $55.00
CharlotteTilbury.com

Vatika Ayurveda Moisturizing Hair Mask
PRICE: $20.99
Amazon.com

Guide Beauty Eyeliner Duo
PRICE: $50.00
GuideBeauty.com

#makelifebeautiful
@mwmakeup
Share the Glam

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com