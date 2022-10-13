The New ‘Apple a Day’

From nut milks to meat substitutes, interest in plant-based diets has exploded in recent years. And the passion for living a green lifestyle rarely stops at the grocery aisle, inspiring supplement makers to include fruits, veggies, herbs, algae, vegan probiotics, and more in their green powders, plant protein blends, and multivitamins.

Whether you are looking to revitalize your skin care, support your immune health, or manage your stress – all while maintaining a plant-based and green lifestyle - there are myriad wonderful options to choose from.

With autumn just around the corner (and cold and flu season not far behind), it’s the perfect time to take stock and learn about some helpful ways to boost your health and immunity, using natural green and plant-based ingredients, and set yourself up for success.

