Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The New ‘Apple a Day’

Registered Dietician Mia Syn shares some great ways to get your greens!
Posted at 12:41 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 12:41:21-04

From nut milks to meat substitutes, interest in plant-based diets has exploded in recent years. And the passion for living a green lifestyle rarely stops at the grocery aisle, inspiring supplement makers to include fruits, veggies, herbs, algae, vegan probiotics, and more in their green powders, plant protein blends, and multivitamins.

Whether you are looking to revitalize your skin care, support your immune health, or manage your stress – all while maintaining a plant-based and green lifestyle - there are myriad wonderful options to choose from.

With autumn just around the corner (and cold and flu season not far behind), it’s the perfect time to take stock and learn about some helpful ways to boost your health and immunity, using natural green and plant-based ingredients, and set yourself up for success.

For more information visit vitaminshoppe.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com