Shari Foos is the creator of The Narrative Method, the breakthrough self-actualization program capturing the attention of the country and changing people’s lives. The Narrative Method (www.thenarrativemethod.org [thenarrativemethod.org] is a California-based 501c3 non-profit organization that builds positive human connections by reframing how people see themselves and relate to others. Completely free-to-the-public, the online Narrative Method sessions (referred to as salons) are where participants are encouraged to share personal stories using prompts designed to evoke conversation, compassion and camaraderie in a safe, nurturing, and confidential environment. The Narrative Method helps participants broaden their perspectives and pave the way for self-discovery, guiding them by bolstering their self-confidence and and trusting their instincts.
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jul 15, 2022
