Rain and Max fight a constant internal battle causing Maxidus to reach out for answers, guided to the Akashic library, revealing truths. A mysterious gift from their biological father forces them to face their true selves. An ethereal record keeper leads them to the truth of their origins and the fate of the universe. Cementing a dramatic chain of events that will change them both forever. They will fight for the light, For the darkness has come calling.

We talk with Mariah Fox Creator, Writer The Mysfits The Rain and Max Saga to learn more.

