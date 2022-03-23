Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Mysfits The Rain and Max Saga

The Mysfits: The Rain and Max Saga
Posted at 9:29 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 09:29:51-04

Rain and Max fight a constant internal battle causing Maxidus to reach out for answers, guided to the Akashic library, revealing truths. A mysterious gift from their biological father forces them to face their true selves. An ethereal record keeper leads them to the truth of their origins and the fate of the universe. Cementing a dramatic chain of events that will change them both forever. They will fight for the light, For the darkness has come calling.

We talk with Mariah Fox Creator, Writer The Mysfits The Rain and Max Saga to learn more.
Learn more and get your copy here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com