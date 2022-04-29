Watch
The Mirror Game

A feature film by a St. Petersburg native
Posted at 2:43 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 14:43:41-04

St. Pete-born filmmaker William Stribling is screening his latest feature film, The Mirror Game at the Sunscreen Film Festival on April 30th at the AMC Sundial. Filmed covertly (and safely) over 5 nights in a Las Vegas hotel room during the pandemic, The Mirror Game is the story of childhood friends Rose and Abe who find themselves in Las Vegas on the same weekend, but when Rose asks Abe for a life-changing favor, the evening takes a turn for the unexpected. Tickets: sunscreenfilmfestival.com

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

