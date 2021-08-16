The Mill St. Petersburg Releases New Menu

The Mill, a multiple award-winning restaurant that specializes in reimagined American cuisine, is excited to announce a new menu available exclusively at their St. Petersburg location. Inspired by Chef Ted Dorsey’s southern roots, family, and the recipes he grew up with, Chef’s new menu is a culinary love letter to classic southern comfort food.
To view the new menu and make a reservation visit, https://www.themillrestaurants.com/locations/downtown-st-pete/
