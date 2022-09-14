Watch Now
The Melting Pot Introduces New Oktober FondueFest

Our friends at the Melting Pot are showing us some foods you'll find on their new limited-time Oktoberfest-themed menu!
The restaurant is using Samuel Adams OctoberFest beer in its Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue made tableside. It's served with Bratwurst, Braised Short Rib, Roasted Garlic Dijon Potatoes, Steamed Carrots and Cornichons accompanied by Pretzel Bread, Sauerkraut and Bavarian Mustard.

They're also offering a traditional, German-inspired dessert to the fondue pot. The Black Forest Chocolate Fondue features the rich flavor of dark chocolate with black cherry compote and kirschwasser cherry brandy. Served with decadent treats including Black Forest Brownies, Sweet-Spiced Apples, Strawberries, Pearl Sugar Waffles, Bananas, and Cream Puffs.

You can enjoy the Oktober FondueFest Monday through Wednesday, now through October 26.

For more information or to make a reservation, head to MeltingPot.com.

