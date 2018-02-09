The Making of Kia Motors' 2018 Super Bowl Ad

12:59 PM, Feb 9, 2018
Get a behind the scenes look at the Kia commercial that aired during the big football game.

Turning back the hands of time in Kia Motors’ Super Bowl ad, Steven Tyler gets behind the wheel of the all-new 2018 Stinger.

As the haunting notes of “Dream On” play backwards, two-time Formula One and Indianapolis 500 champion Emerson Fittipaldi looks on approvingly as Tyler approaches a Kia Stinger on an abandoned racetrack. Once inside the Stinger GT, Tyler put’s the 365-horse-power engine into reverse, sending him into a transformative journey back to the seventies.

Here is the exclusive behind the scenes footage of Steven and Emerson creating the highly anticipated 2018 Super Bowl ad! 
 

