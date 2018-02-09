The Making of Kia Motors' 2018 Super Bowl Ad

Turning back the hands of time in Kia Motors’ Super Bowl ad, Steven Tyler gets behind the wheel of the all-new 2018 Stinger.

As the haunting notes of “Dream On” play backwards, two-time Formula One and Indianapolis 500 champion Emerson Fittipaldi looks on approvingly as Tyler approaches a Kia Stinger on an abandoned racetrack. Once inside the Stinger GT, Tyler put’s the 365-horse-power engine into reverse, sending him into a transformative journey back to the seventies.

Here is the exclusive behind the scenes footage of Steven and Emerson creating the highly anticipated 2018 Super Bowl ad!

