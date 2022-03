The Long Island Medium is getting ready to celebrate her 10th Anniversary of being out on tour with her THERESA CAPUTO LIVE! THE EXPERIENCE show and will be making a stop at the RP Funding Center on April 19th.

Theresa has been a practicing medium for over 20 years. She helps individuals find closure by delivering healing messages. For Theresa, this is not just her job... this is her life.

Find more information by visiting her website.

