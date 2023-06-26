Watch Now
The Living Room in Wesley Chapel Offering Patriotic Food & Drink Specials

This Fourth of July, The Living Room in Wesley Chapel and Dunedin will feature spirited food and drink specials - including a red, white and blue cocktail and the viral smashburger tacos.
Posted at 8:56 AM, Jun 26, 2023
For more information, visit TLR.Restaurant.

