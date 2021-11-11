Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Last Waltz at the Straz

items.[0].videoTitle
The Last Waltz, at The Straz
Posted at 10:01 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 10:01:14-05

23 musicians (local, regional, and national) join together to recreate the famous Martin Scorsese documentary about the band called The Last Waltz.

N.I.V.A., or the National Independent Venue Association, is an organization made up of Concert Venue owners and promoters from all over the country, born out of the pandemic. They successfully saved live music by obtaining the Shuttered Venues Grant a $16+ billion grant that was distributed to keep music halls, broadway theatres, and performing arts centers around the country afloat.

Reel Deal Thursday, MNE & Jagermeister present: The Last Waltz A Fundraiser for The National Independent Venue Association

Fri. Nov. 19th 7:30 Tickets are $25 in advance/$30 day of with fees.

All profit is donated to the organization.

Tickets on sale: www.strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/2122_Rentals/The-Last-Waltz-NIVA-Fundraiser

Donations to NIVA: https://www.nivassoc.org/

FB event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/448971066514813

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com