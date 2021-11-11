The Last Waltz, at The Straz

23 musicians (local, regional, and national) join together to recreate the famous Martin Scorsese documentary about the band called The Last Waltz.

N.I.V.A., or the National Independent Venue Association, is an organization made up of Concert Venue owners and promoters from all over the country, born out of the pandemic. They successfully saved live music by obtaining the Shuttered Venues Grant a $16+ billion grant that was distributed to keep music halls, broadway theatres, and performing arts centers around the country afloat.

Reel Deal Thursday, MNE & Jagermeister present: The Last Waltz A Fundraiser for The National Independent Venue Association

Fri. Nov. 19th 7:30 Tickets are $25 in advance/$30 day of with fees.

All profit is donated to the organization.

Tickets on sale: www.strazcenter.org/Events/Straz/Shows/2122_Rentals/The-Last-Waltz-NIVA-Fundraiser

Donations to NIVA: https://www.nivassoc.org/

FB event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/448971066514813

