The Dunedin History Museum Board of Trustees, Staff and Dr. David & Chrissy Wenk request the pleasure of your company for The Last Hurrah, A Night at the Kellogg Mansion. This special fundraiser will be the final opportunity to visit the historic mansion before it is demolished. Guests will have access to the 7,667, square-foot home and will be able to view murals, artwork within, as well as to enjoy the exterior that includes a spectacular waterfront deck view.

This semi-formal event will also be an opportunity for guests to place advance bids on several unique artifacts from the mansion that will be auctioned off the following week. Make your reservations today!

129 Buena Vista Drive South, in Dunedin

Cocktails and Appetizers

$200 Individual reservation includes 1 year of Membership to the Dunedin History Museum

Special Transportation & Parking will be provided

All proceeds benefit the Dunedin History Museum

Get your tickets here: https://www.dunedinmuseum.org/last-hurrah