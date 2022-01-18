Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Last Florida Boy

items.[0].videoTitle
The Last Florida Boy
Posted at 9:17 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 09:17:34-05

Author Tom Gribbin just published his first book of fiction: THE LAST FLORIDA BOY St. Petersburg Press, All based in Florida.

Before cartels, terrorists, gangs, guns and violence - even before cell phones - there were just Florida boys smuggling pot up and down the coast, living the free-spirited life of boozy pirates and beach-town heroes. But the times changed, and some never saw the party ending. This is the story of alliances forged, friendships tested and lessons learned - about reefer, the law, love, stand-up comedy, and a little golf.

BOOK SIGNING AND CONVERSATION WITH AUTHOR TOM GRIBBIN
Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at 7 pm in the Courtyard Tombolo Books 2153 1st Avenue South St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com