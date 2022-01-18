Author Tom Gribbin just published his first book of fiction: THE LAST FLORIDA BOY St. Petersburg Press, All based in Florida.

Before cartels, terrorists, gangs, guns and violence - even before cell phones - there were just Florida boys smuggling pot up and down the coast, living the free-spirited life of boozy pirates and beach-town heroes. But the times changed, and some never saw the party ending. This is the story of alliances forged, friendships tested and lessons learned - about reefer, the law, love, stand-up comedy, and a little golf.

BOOK SIGNING AND CONVERSATION WITH AUTHOR TOM GRIBBIN

Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at 7 pm in the Courtyard Tombolo Books 2153 1st Avenue South St. Petersburg, FL 33712