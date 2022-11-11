Watch Now
The Knighten Project Helping Local Foster Kids Who Are Aging Out of System

The Knighten Project is providing teens aging out of the foster care system brand-new suitcases filled with everyday essentials, resources, and tools.
Posted at 10:24 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 10:24:41-05

More than 23,000 kids age out of U.S. Foster Care each year. Without the support that comes from an adoptive family or permanent connection, these kids face instant homelessness and are given trash bags to put their personal belongings in.

The Knighten Project is providing teens who age out of the foster care system with brand-new suitcases filled with everyday essentials, resources, and tools.

The organization's goal is to provide a new suitcase filled with basic necessities to 100 young adults who are transitioning out of the foster care system in the Tampa Bay area now through Christmas 2022.

A $40 donation will purchase a brand-new suitcase.

For more information or to make a donation, visit TheKnightenProject.org.

