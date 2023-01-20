The Karol Hotel Offers Delicious Meals & Skyline Views

Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, there's no shortage of amazing restaurants to choose from in Tampa Bay. If you're in the mood for a quick bite or a delicious meal, look no further than the Karol Hotel in Clearwater.

The Karol Hotel has two dining options, the K Club Bistro and Vantage Rooftop Bar. Chef Thomas Parker, who directs daily culinary operations at both, joins us, showing off some of their offerings - like avocado toast and fried deviled eggs. Plus, he gives some tips home chefs can use!

The K Club Bistro serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner and has recently introduced a new weekend brunch. Vantage Rooftop Bar is open seven days a week and offers craft cocktails and beautiful skyline views in a contemporary setting.

