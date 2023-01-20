Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Karol Hotel Offers Delicious Meals & Skyline Views

Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, there's no shortage of amazing restaurants to choose from in Tampa Bay. We're checking out the Karol Hotel in Clearwater!
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 10:06:39-05

Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, there's no shortage of amazing restaurants to choose from in Tampa Bay. If you're in the mood for a quick bite or a delicious meal, look no further than the Karol Hotel in Clearwater.

The Karol Hotel has two dining options, the K Club Bistro and Vantage Rooftop Bar. Chef Thomas Parker, who directs daily culinary operations at both, joins us, showing off some of their offerings - like avocado toast and fried deviled eggs. Plus, he gives some tips home chefs can use!

The K Club Bistro serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner and has recently introduced a new weekend brunch. Vantage Rooftop Bar is open seven days a week and offers craft cocktails and beautiful skyline views in a contemporary setting.

For more information, visit TheKarolHotel.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com