'The Irish Goodbye' Nominated for an Oscar for Best Short Film

In rural Northern Ireland, a pair of estranged brothers reunite following their mother's untimely death. 'The Irish Goodbye' has been nominated for Best Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jan 31, 2023
On a farm in rural Northern Ireland, a pair of estranged brothers are forced to reunite following the untimely death of their mother. But when the pair discover an unfulfilled bucket list belonging to their late mum, their pained reunion takes an altogether different course.

"The Irish Goodbye" has been nominated for Best Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards and we're talking to the stars of the film, Seamus O’Hara and James Martin.

The 95th Oscars is Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. right here on WFTS.

