The investigation continues on ABC's "Alaska Daily." Season 1 is well underway and we speak with series star and ABC alum Jeff Perry about what you can expect as the series continues.

“Alaska Daily” stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist. She leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

In addition to Swank, “Alaska Daily” stars Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park and Craig Frank as Austin Teague.Tom McCarthy is creator and executive producer.

"Alaska Daily" aires Thursdays at 10pm on ABC. For more information, head to ABC.com/Shows/Alaska-Daily.