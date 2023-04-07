Watch Now
The Inspirational Story of the Makeshift Project: Friends Since Childhood Become Mega Influencers

Our next segment is an inspirational story about two best friends since childhood — who have become mega influencers on social media.
Posted at 8:04 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 08:04:45-04

They produce engaging video content and have gained over a million followers on Tik Tok and about 500,000 followers on YouTube and Instagram. What’s impressive is that they are averaging over 15 million views a day across all their media platforms, and they only started this 2 years ago!

We're excited to welcome Zach from The Makeshift Project to Tampa Bay's Morning Blend. We're talking all about how they get started in social media, the financial rewards, and their future expectations.

Make sure to follow The Makeshift Project on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

