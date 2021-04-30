The Importance of "Play" time with babies

The pandemic has brought a boom of new babies and it's important to give your new baby plenty of "play" time. Jen Arnold, M.D., M.Sc., FAAP, neonatologist and medical director of simulation at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, is providing tips for new parents on why it’s important to engage in play with baby. Arnold speaks to the physical and mental benefits of kangaroo care, singing to baby, reading to baby and tummy time throughout the first year of life.
