Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Importance of "Play" time with babies

items.[0].videoTitle
The Importance of "Play"
Posted at 10:05 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 10:05:51-04

The pandemic has brought a boom of new babies and it's important to give your new baby plenty of "play" time. Jen Arnold, M.D., M.Sc., FAAP, neonatologist and medical director of simulation at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, is providing tips for new parents on why it’s important to engage in play with baby. Arnold speaks to the physical and mental benefits of kangaroo care, singing to baby, reading to baby and tummy time throughout the first year of life.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com